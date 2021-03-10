Coaching with Kerry Stressed Out Shopping

920-420-8429.

>>> time for coaching with kerry.

Life coach kerry geocaris is here.

They have such great stuff, but it can be stressful and you found ways to reduce that stress.>> guest: and save money.

>> lisa: even more important to me.

>> guest: some of these are really interesting that you wouldn't even think about.

We have about eight tips.

First is you have to eat healthy.

Brad packs snacks in the car if we're going to go shopping because you don't want your blood sugar to lower because then you just get angry and want to get out of the store and makes it miserable.the second is to dress confidently.

Studies show if you feel not confident, sweatpants, he came out of the gym, you're not feeling so hot, you will spend more money because you are filling the void.

You don't feel good and so you get the dopamine response when you're spending a lot of money.

The other is to listen to upbeat music.

Even if your home scrolling on the internet, listen to something faster than your heartbeat.

If it's lower, you're going to find yourself lingering and scrolling more and you will spend more money.

>> lisa: click bait.

>> guest: i get sad with some christmas music.

Also, make sure you do your research so you know there are things you want to buy then find the item and then search around to get the discount before you purchase the item.

I almost spent $50 more than i was supposed to yesterday.

>> millaine: i have been checking social media accounts.

>> guest: there's always discount codes.

Go to the stores app before going to the store.and shop alone.

It was fun to go with friends and mom, but you want to shop alone because a lot of times you will mimic each other.

You will find yourself doing the social pressure and you will spend more money.

>> lisa: we were doing that saturday by showing pictures on our phone.

>> guest: you always want to buy the most expensive item on your list list.

If you buy the other items, your brain doesn't know the difference between 30 and $40, so wait until the end to buy that.

The other is to cancel your online orders.

Put them all in your cart and then don't buy it.

In a day or so you will get an email from the store saying you have some stuff in your shopping cart.

I did this last year and for seven days my discount got more and more appear they will come back and remind you.

>> lisa: that's a trick i haven't heard.

>> guest: avoid buyer remorse.

On the 17th is free shipping at a lot of stores right now.

You'll get it before christmas.

December 17 is national free shipping day.

>> lisa: hundreds of stores.

>> millaine: what you have going on is simply kerry?

>> guest: we are gathering items of people's favorites.

I have eight.