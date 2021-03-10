Janhvi, Ranveer, Shraddha spotted in 'City of Dreams'

Bollwyood actress Janhvi Kapoor was snapped by paparazzi outside a PVR in Mumbai.

The 'Dhadak' lead actor was spotted promoting her upcoming film 'Roohi' which will hit theatres on March 11.

Actor Ranveer Singh was clicked by paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

The 'Gully Boy' lead actor will be next seen in movie 'Sooryavanshi' on work front.

As usual, Ranveer looked super cool in black tees, denim jacket and paired it with white sneakers.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai with her rumoured boyfriend and photographer Rohan Shrestha.

On work front, she will be next seen in movie 'Naagin'.