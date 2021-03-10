Tiger, Shruti, Shanaya Kapoor clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was spotted outside the office of Pooja Entertainment and Films Limited in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The 'Heropanti' actor will be next seen in upcoming film 'Rambo' on work front.

He looked cool and comfortable in pink tees and loose trousers.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor' daughter Shanaya Kapoor was spotted at Gateway of India.

She returned back after her Alibaug vacation.

Actress Shruti Haasan was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra post shoot.

On work front, 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actress will be next seen in film 'Salaar'.

Actor Arjan Bajwa was also spotted in Mumbai.

The 'Kabir Singh' supporting actor looked handsome in sky blue shirt and paired it with beige pant.