Jazz blow past Oklahoma City, 109-89

Dana the utah jazz haven't been in contention for first place this late in the season in 6 years... but the winner of tonight's showdown against oklahoma city..

Would be all alone in first..

The triple double machine, russell westbrook in town..

The jazz get off to a hot start... dante exum driving and dishing to rudy gobert for the one-hand jam...12 points, 12 boards for gobert..

Derrick favors playing in his first game in a month -- scores 4 points in 13 minutes..good to see him back..

The jazz made 7 of their first 10 3-pointers -- love this one -- joe ingles hits...then says something to former jazzman enes kanter who gives him a shove -- real mature enes..

Rodney hood scored 15 of his 25 in the 1st half -- jazz up by 19 at this point how about some defense...rudy gobert says get it out of my french kitchen...the stifle tower doing his thing..

Then to beat the halftime buzzer...shelvin mack buries the 3...he had 15 off the bench...jazz up 14 at the break..

2nd half...westbrook getting into it -- this 3 cuts the jazz lead to 6...27 for westbrook...but on 25 shots..

And it's all jazz after that...gordon hayward with the strong drive...and takes a dive...he had 17... the jazz pulling away in the 4th -- joe johnson with the pretty little floater... then dante exum with a couple of clutch drives to put it away... final 109-89...the jazz take over 1st place... 00-06 14-20 snyder: "well rodney obviously started out very confident shooting the ball very well.

That to me was the biggest thing just that he came out with confidence and you could tell he was glad to be back."

Hood: "it felt great.

It was just tough sitting out and watching your teammates go to battle every night.

I was just glad to be out there and have my body out there and also glad that i could play well.

It was