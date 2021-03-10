Full circle, how an angel tree changed one womand life

One woman's life was changed- with the help of the angel tree.

If you don't think your angel tree gift really means much- you have to hear this story.

Capt sieler: hi can i help you over there..."

It's not easy keeping up- capt seiler: yea we've been a little busy -with captain monica seiler.

She heads up the salvation army of the roanoke valley- capt seiler: they're all brand new barbie dolls.

We just had a donation of several hundred barbie dolls."

And the angel tree season keeps her busy.

Capt sieler: yep thank you we appreicate it but behind this smiling face---- is a story of survivial- seiler grew up in philadelphia- her father- she says- used drugs and abused her mother.

Capt seiler: when i was about four years old i stepped on a heroin needle in our living room.

After a trip to the emergency room- her mom took action monica seiler: that night we went home she put our clothes in trash bags and that night my dad went to work she put the trash bags out and we ran away but we had no where to go.

They landed at a salvation army shelter-- through the years seiler went to salvation army youth camps and after school programs- capt sieler: the salvation army provided the consistency that we needed.

It also provided a christmas they may not have had.

Jean jadhon/wdbj7: these are the gifts for the angels this year.

It was years ago that monica was an angel herself.

Receiving gifts from the angel tree.

Capt seiler: i remember it vividly like just unwrapping sutff.

I was probably about seven like six or seven capt seiler: it was just really really cool to know that we werent' forgottten.

After college and graduate school- seiler has devoted her life to giving back through the salvation army- capt.

Monica seiler: i felt truly called by god to do this it's hard work, but this is exactly what i should be doing.

This is what i was made to do.

Captain seiler is married with two little boys.

She says the goal of the salvation army is to empower people to break the cycle- and come full circle by giving back.

She's living proof that can