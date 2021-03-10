Salvation Army Fundraiser

Chick-Fil-A of Starkville is working to build funds for the Salvation Army to make a difference in the lives of people.
Salvation Army is struggling to find bell ringers
KRCR
News Channel 7
Chick-Fil-A of Starkville is working to build funds for the Salvation Army to make a difference in the lives of people.
Chick-fil-a of starkville is working to build funds for the salvation army to make a difference in the lives of people all across oktibbeha county.
Thursday chick- fil-a hosted a red kennel day.
Bell ringers were set up accepting donations at the door.
The restaurant also will host spirit night from 5 to 8 pm thursday.
For every customer who mentions the fun raiser chick-fil-a will donate 15% of their checks proceeds to the salvation army.
News Channel 7
"Kidz Karnival" on National Night Out