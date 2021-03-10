Chamber Focus: Expo Party Rentals

To have the most magical Christmas party of the year, get the help of Expo Party Rentals!

>> stefanie: if you want your christmas party to be the talk of the town, just enlist the help of expo party rentals to help your party stand out and shine.

And that's why today they're our chamber focus.

Here with all the holiday tips of how to have the best party on the block is sarah with expo party rentals.

Sarah, thanks for being here.

>>> thanks so much for having me.

I appreciate it.

>> stefanie: yeah, tell me a little bit about your company.

It's a family company, your parents started it a while ago.

>>> yes, we've been in business for over 28 years.

Within the last ten years, we've been expanding our party rental edition.

We've invested in fine linens, the dish ware, the glassware.

All of the fun things that make a party pop.

>> stefanie: how important is that to have all the right settings?

>>> you know what, in my opinion, it's all in the details of the event.

For me, i feel like you have stuff at home you want to use but you want to change it up a little bit.

For a christmas party, we have these brand new ruby red goblets that are just absolutely beautiful and would add a special piece to a setting.

It can be small things like that or a full on table setting with your charger and your linen and your runners and things like that.

>> stefanie: these pictures are gorgeous showing kind of what you guys do.

It really does make a difference.

People remember this stuff.

When they go back home, they say remember her home?

Oh, my gosh.

Did you see that little detail.

That flower there, that gold silverware, whatever it may be.

It really does matter.

And you also have some super fun stuff.

I was seeing that you have a marshmallow.

You can rent a marshmallow station.

>>> yes, so we have these homemade roasting boxes.

It's something you can put in the center of your table.

And it comes with the fuel that gives you the flame.

And we hosted the chamber mixer on tuesday night.

And so we had a whole marshmallow roasting station there.

Gourmet marshmallows with different flavors.

It was so much fun.

Everybody enjoyed it.

It was great.

>> stefanie: oh, man.

That sounds so fun.

Speaking of chamber, sense you mentioned it, you guys are part of the chamber.

That's why you're in our spotlight today.

What do you get out of being a part of the chamber?

>>> they have been so supportive.

Anything from getting information out to other businesses to the mixers and the networking, we have probably over 100 to 150 guests that came out tuesday night.

We had all you can eat tacos.

That was probably a lot of the draw.

But it's been great for our business.

We've seen huge growth since we've been members.

And a lot of it has been attributed to the opportunities that the chamber provides.

>> stefanie: i believe that.

And i like how they just have your back.

You know they have your back, they introduce you to people and just help your business grow.

>>> absolutely.

>> stefanie: all good reasons.

Another good reason to rent from expo party rentals is you're having a special.

Tell us about that.

>>> yes, we are calling it our rogo.

A lot of you are familiar with the bogo.

It's rent one table linen for an 8-foot table.

It's a table drape.

And you get your ten chairs and table for free.

So, you're saving more than half on the rental itself.

You can have five tables, ten tables.

You get the linen and you get your tables and chairs for free.

>> stefanie: tell me how to order.

What's the process like?

>>> two ways to order.

We have a website you can go to.

You can place a quote, pick all the items that you want and add it into the cart.

Our associate will contact you and follow up with you.

You can always call our number and call in an order and say hey, this is what we're looking for.

We try to make it as seamless as possible, make it user friendly for all types of users.

We try to accommodate everybody.

>> stefanie: sarah, what if you're just party clueless and you don't even know where to start.

Do you guys have an expert like yourself that's gonna be like, you need a plate and you need a glass.ome people might not kno.

>>> yes, we have an outstanding staff.

There's about five to six of us on staff.

And we have an amazing showroom where you can come in.

Some people will just walk in and be like, you think party rentals you think tables and chairs.

But you don't think more than that.

That's one of the things we wanted to introduce.

You can do more than just the basics.

And so we have a team that is fantastic to work with.

They're highly skilled in the industry, training wise.

And they come up with some of the most amazing ideas that i would never even think about.

>> stefanie: sometimes you need to go and feel and touch and feel things on your own.

Where are you located?

>>> we're just off the 99 and ashland.

Right now we have beautiful displays, christmas, new year's.

And we're tieing in valentine's now.

>> stefanie: oh, now.

I can't believe it, already the valentines.

Speaking of love, do you do weddings?

>>> yes, we specialize in weddings.

That is something that we love working with our brides.

We're gonna be in the briedal show coming up.

We'll have awesome offers and deals.

One of the beautiful things about the chamber is we've gotten to network with a lot of different businesses.

We're able to collaborate on ideas and packages to be able to help the consumer save.

Weddings now are really expensive.

We want to help adjust that budget and give the bride what it is that they're dreaming of and make it affordable for them.

>> stefanie: that is so great.

Expo party rentals, folks.

The number and e-mail and address, everything is on your screen.

One more time, i want to mention the deal.

>>> yes, the rogo.

>> stefanie: tell folks the rogo deal.

>>> you went run table linen and you'll receive your table and ten chairs for free.

>> stefanie: wow, you can't beat that.

So just give a call, stop by.

Get on the website and get it done.

Thank you so much for coming on.

I know you're feeling under the weather but you look so festive and you did such a