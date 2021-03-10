Local elector gets thousands of emails

Of people from across the country are reaching out to a local republican leader in an effort to stop president-elect donald trump from getting to the white house.

((terry))when you went to the polls to vote in the november eighth election, you were also voting on a slate of electors who would then vote in the electoral college for the president.louis avallone is the caddo republican chairman and the elector for the fourth congressional congressional district.

He says as of today, he's gotten nearly 75-thousand emails from people nationwide, who are concerned about a donald trump presidency so they're asking him not to vote for the president-elect.people are also sending letters on a daily basis.

Avallone says for the most part, it's been very polite and people try to educate him on the purpose of the electoral college and why president-elect trump is not an acceptable candidate, but it won't change his vote.

((louis r.

Avallone))"they're our fellow americans and to the extent that they want to express themeselves, i think it's fantastic.

They happen to be wrong but i think it's wonderful that they feel inspired and passionate enough to send a letter or an email."

((terry))avallonesays some people urged him to abstain from voting if he could not vote for hillary clinton.

((terry)) the electoral college will vote in baton rouge this monday, december 19th.

