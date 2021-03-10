Tupelo drug bust

And new at five three people are out on bond following their arrests by the lee county sheriff's department on a variety of drug charges.

They are jesse griffin of tupelo, kala mcgaha of tupelo, and donte smith also of tupelo.

Authorities say the three were arrested after a search took place at 2717 green tee road on tuesday.

The three face a variety of charges including possession of cocaine, sale of methamphetamine, and possesion of a firearm.

Sheriff jim johnson says investigators seized about 21 grams of cocaine and over 22-hundred dollars.

The lee county sheriff's department swat unit and the north mississippi narcotics unit took part in the search.

