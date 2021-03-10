Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Candlelight Vigil for Missing Teen

Credit: WMBD
Robert Bee Jr. has been missing for a month.

Tomorrow.

&lt;&lt;paul cicchini>>a candlelight vigil will be held this saturday for a missing teenager from pekin.it will mark 1 month after robert bee junior was last seen.

Organizers hope the event will unite the community in prayer for robert.people are also showing support with yellow lights or ribbons.family and friends hope these lights will help robert 'follow the lights home'.the vigil will take place at the tazewell county courthouse at 5 o'clock.

