Sports Thursday Night 11pm December 15th

And middle schools were in the house to cheer on the roadrunners hosting bethesda today.... sold out for the third time in a year... but this was much different than the new mexcio state or fresno state game.... little danyelle from brookshire elementary doing work... doing the whip and nae nae... this young lady was all over it.... absolutely killin' it out there... the game was close 40--33 until the last 3.5 minutes before half time.... dedrick basile went on one.... three ball here... heat check for basile...the senior from houston from the parking lot... buckets..... lets try this other side... bottoms up...... then taze moore drives and kicks... basile buckets he had 6 triples... he had 15 points in the teams 20-0 run at the end of the half... finished the game with 30.... coach barnes very humble and happy after the game how important today's game was to him.... "today this is my day for me because some kid was on this campus today and someone has told them they can't go to college and today they got inspired that this is what i want to do and we allowed that opportunity with the support of our donors people that are here working on this campus we opened up that door so there's an enlighten to inspire a lot of kids and you can't beat that."

Play at byu next thursday... they won't play again at home jan 7th against seattle first game in conference play.... nick: bc baller and former bhs driller derrick vickers has several division one schools seeking his services and skill set for next fall.... colorado state was showing the most interest.... last time we spoke a couple weeks ago at a bhs game.... i believe it was the game when they played liberty in the playoffs... vickers was named to the all-american team for the california community athletic association as an all-purpose player he went bonkers this year over 2,400 yards nearly 800 yards more than the 2nd place finisher..... all purpose he scored 22 td this season.... 13 rushing... 7 receiving..

2 on returns..... he helped lead the renegades to the western state bowl this season they lost that game but went 6-5 on the year.... nick: bchs making the short cross-town bus ride to take on garces.... rams playing some pretty good ball right now 5-4 on the season.... chris coleman finds zach hebbard he kisses it off the window..

Rams up 13-5 early.... he hit for 10.... swing it... cam roberson from the top of the key he rips the cords for three... makes it 16-5.... he scored 12.... jared lubatti pulls and misses but michael barnett on the glass like windex the board and put back... he had 6..... on the runout jacen roberson with the layup.... he had 2... bchs no quit... roy ramirez for three cuts the rams lead to 20-8.... rams too much chris coleman tripping to fresno state next month for football with the punch... he had 11 they are now 6-4 on the season... eagles are 2-7 now... but i believe they aer waiting for a few of thier football players..... a couple more boys games tonight... liberty beats up on bullard pretty soundly winning by 19.... 80-61.... mcfarland wins on the road at shafter 63- 46..... nick: yesterday coach richard cornford from frontier was asked to resign after nine years at the helm... the titans went 2-9 this past season... only two wins was the lowest since 2008..... coach was not planning on stepping down but after meeting with principal vicky thompson she said the team needed fresh leadership..... cornford was 49-50 in nine seasons at frontier, including an 11-2 record when the titans lost to fresno-edison in the central section division ii title game.... tami: still to come.

