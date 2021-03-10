Grambling in Atlanta

College bowl season is only 2 days away .... 6 games will kick off the run to the national championship game .... and while, the celebration bowl in atlanta will have zero effect on that .... it is a "national championship game" for the 23 "historically black colleges & universities" in the meac & swac .... tonight, the grambling state tigers enjoyed a formal dinner and awards ceremony at the relatively new --- college football hall of fame .... after all of that, the g-men hit a full tour of the facility .... as they get erady for their final walk-thru tomorrow ... (jawarski beckhum): "going into saturday.

I think now that we're here, they're confident.

So now we know we are that team.

The only people that can hurt us is us.

As long as we go in and get our rest and our recovery, do the things we're supposed to do as a team that we preached all season, we should be ok."