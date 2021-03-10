Mineola Wins State

December 19th of 20-14 ...the day after the mineola yellow jackets fell to cameron yoe in their first state title game appearance ...tonight.

They're back at a-t-and-t stadium in arlington...looking to finally finish the journey...the jackets taking on eleven-and- four yoakum ...a team from south of inter- state ten between san antonio and houston.

It's the class three-a ...division-one state championship...mineola with 16 players who started in the final two years ago... neither they...nor the bulldogs have ever won it all.

First possession... jeremiah crawford... punches it in from a yard out...his 42nd rushing touchdown of the year...jackets with the early seven-nothing lead.

But yoakum with a little trickery... henry enoch...the o-u commit gets the toss and fires it down- field...jordan moore...a texas a-and-m pledge hauls it in for a 25-yard score...tying the game at seven.

But the jackets respond...jeremiah crawford...doing what we've seen him do throughout his career ...directing traffic in the open field... crawford with a 40-yard scamper all the way to the bulldog six...that gets the sea of orange back on their feet.

Next play...they hand it to chantz perkins ...he gets around the corner and into the end zone...to put mineola back in front at 14-7... jackets would lead 21-14 going into the locker room.

Here's the score right now... mineola 28 yoakum 14 - 4th now the carthage bulldogs will head to jerry's