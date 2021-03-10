Flood victims and advocates attend relief meeting

Has been to washington d-c five times... asking for flood relief funds and some of that money has come through.

Nbc six's christian henson joins us live from studio control to tell us how the state is asking for your opinion on how to spend it.

Christian?((henson))jacque..

The state has a plan to get money to the people who need it most but they are asking people affected if they agree, or disagree, with the plan.

(christian henson)james days' home was damaged in the spring 2016 floods.(james days: house (james days: house damaged in flood)"the water was knee deep in some spots on the street."

"i was only able to get a few things in my grip and everything else was lost."

(henson)so he came to an informational informational meeting held by the louisiana office of community community development to take a look at their "action plan".(pat forbes: louisiana office of louisiana office of community development)"that describes for them, how we'll spend the money."(henson)the department of the department of urban housing allocated nearly 438 million dollars for flood relief.(pat forbes: louisiana office of community development)"as of last friday congress has appropriated an additional 1.2 billion.

So we're further along the road but we're not were we need to be for a full need to be for a full recovery."(henson)because there is not enough money to go around... the state is prioritizing the first phase of help to homeowners with fema desginated major damage... low to moderate income... elederly applicants or people with disabilities... and homes outside flood plains without flood insurance.

But this could change if enough people ask for different parameters.(forbes)"our biggest hope is that we get good comments from folks and we make it a better plan before we submit it."(henson) james has flood insurance and has been able to get by but wants to help spread the information around town for other people.(days)"there are probably other people in the outlying areas of caddo parish who are still in a similar situation as i am but do not have the do not have the means to really do means to really do very much to get into their home."((henson))you can find a copy of the action plan and how to get your comments to the state on our website, arklatex homepage dot-com.

Jacque?((jacque))thank you,