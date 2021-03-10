Family Friend of Alvin Hart Speaks To Local 24

Local 24 is learning more about what led to Alvin Hart and what possibly led to his shooting death outside a Memphis restaurant Wednesday night.

Tonight ... family and friends are remembering alvin hart.

Brandon: local 24's mary jo ola talked with a family friend.

She continues our team coverage..

From parkway village where hart was killed.

Katina: mary jo what did the friend have to say?

Mary jo: alvin hart's son tells local 24 hart was leaving this restaurant last night as people tried to rush the door and the original shooters were firing at a security guard.

As that as the security guard...shot back...he dropped his gun and it discharged killing the 43 year old.

Alvin hart was a father and grandfather.

He also worked as barber in memphis.

Several people on social media shared pictures and fond memories of him cutting their kids' hair.

Ryan haskett became friends with hart's sons through the dance community.

Ryan haskett/friend of victim's son: i mean obviously he was a great man because his kids are a reflection of him because his sons are amazing people and everybody just seems to be in shock because alvin was so beloved in the community.

..... mary jo: haskett says the family is too heartbroken to talk...but he and the dance community here in memphis are offering whatever support they can.

Live in parkway village mary jo