Police Release Name Of Security Guard Charged In Wednesday N

A man has now been charged in the shooting Wednesday night at a popular bar and grill in Parkway Village that left one man and a second man critically injured.

A man paid to protect ... has now been charged with homicide.

Katina: police charged david alexander with reckless homicide in the death of 43-year-old alvin hart.

He also faces charges of aggravated assault for shooting another man.

Police say alexander was working as security at o'cielo bar in grill on american way in parkway village last night... when the shooting happened.

Kelli: david alexander is not licensed to serve as a security guard.

But police say he was on duty last night... when someone started shooting towards the popular mexican restaurant... we're being told by eyewitnesses the shooting began when a group of people could not get inside the bar and grill.

Police say alexander pulled his weapon and returned fire... not hitting the shooters... but two innocent bystanders... 43-year-old alvin hart was in the wrong place at the wrong time.... when shots rang out around 9 o'clock wednesday night at the o'cielo bar and grill... it turns into a party-like atmosphere at night.... especially on wednesdays.

Yesica alvardo/works next door: "it's a really, really poplar night.

The parking lot gets packed.

It gets wild over there."

Yesica alvarado works at the bakery next door... and says people often book their birthday parties at the poplar restaurant... and last night was no different.

Yesica alvarado/works next door: usually wednesdays.

We actually had some customers come in the day before because they were going to have a party."

But no one bargains for a party that ends in gunfire... or security that's not authorized to be on duty... 33-year-old david alexander was working security that night...facing homicide and aggragvated assault as a security guard without a registration card charges.

This facebook video from july of this year... came with the caption "o'cielo's security sucks!"... you can see large crowds attempting to get inside the building we spoke to the owner who didn't want to go on camera... he says the business can only hold about 3- hundred people.

O'cielo owner: 'at a certain point when the place is at capacity, or it becomes danger for the customers, we stop letting people in."

This is the second shooting at this bar and grill... the last one in june of 2015 injured two people.

Management is promising changes.

O'cielo owner: "we are trying to do everything we can to make it a safer environment for them kelli:the bar and grill is technically opened tonight.

But i'm being told it's primarily because they've been getting calls all day from people saying they left their wallets, coats and other personal belongings during the rush to get to safety during the shooting.

Those original shooters... still have not been found.

