Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Black Lives Matter Voice Concerns With Bloomington PD

Credit: WMBD
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Black Lives Matter Voice Concerns With Bloomington PD
Black Lives Matter Voice Concerns With Bloomington PD

BLOOMINGTON - The newly formed black lives matter group in Bloomington-Normal raises concerns about policing with the Bloomington police chief in front of hundreds of supporters.

The twin cities...at least 200 people expressing outrage in bloomington ... over a proposed police substation on the city's west side.&lt;&lt;lauren langer>>ideas for the sub-station were halted earlier this week amid concerns the public wasn't informed enough about the proposal.w-m-b-d's eugene daniel is in bloomington... where the meeting took place.

Eugene?&lt;&lt;eugene daniel>> 3 &lt;&lt;lauren

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage