Corpus Christi Officials Advise Not to Use City's Tap Water

City officials advise residents against trying to treat the water themselves.

State and federal agencies are trying to determine when corpus christi residents can use the city's drinking water.

A chemical from a local refinery leaked into the city's water sytem nearly 24 hours ago.

Channel 5's michael scott has been following this story all day.

He has an update from city hall in corpus christi....michael?

The mayor briefed the media tonight after city council met in a closed executive session. At this time....residents are being told not to drink or touch the tap water.

This is just for a precaution.

The mayor told us they believe the water stayed contained in one location.

The chemical leaked into the water distribution system at a local refinery.

The chemical leaked out called indulin aa-86..were told thats an asphalt bonding agent.

Its estimated around 5 to 25 gallons leaked out.

City leaders spent the day with texas commission on environmental quality and the epa figuring out if the water leaked throughout the city.

Mayor dan mccqueen " what we were waiting on was the water model so they could look at the flow and see that we don't think the soap like substance which is what the charis part was the soap like substance we don't think it was introduced to anybody in our city other than the industrial district" There are questions tonight about whether or not there was a backflow pump in place to prevent this.

An investigation is underway.

The city has cut off the water supply to that company as of yesterday.

The city is working with state leaders and the governors office.

Until they can determine the water is safe...they're asking residents to not drink the tap water until further notice.

