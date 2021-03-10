Myles Brennan Commits to LSU Again Credit: WXXV Duration: 10 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Myles Brennan Commits to LSU Again Although he never formally decommited, Myles Brennan gave LSU quite the scare when he reopened his recruitment at the end of November. After all that, the St. Stanislaus quarterback has shut down his recruiting process and remains a committed Tiger.

