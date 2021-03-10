Smith Arrested

New devolopments in the investigation into the death of the Columbus Mayor's son.

There are new developments in the investigation into the death of the columbus mayor's son.

Now robert smith junior's son is under arrest and facing a murder charge in the death of his father.

Tommy lopez has more& guys - davius roshard smith is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of his father - robert smith junior& smith's defense says he acted in self-defense& nats - ambulance it happened inside their east columbus home wednesday& nats - cop cars columbus mayor robert smith's son, robert smith jr., was shot at least once in the abdomen.

An autopsy confirmed thursday he died from a gunshot.

Rod ray, lawyer: :it's a tragic situation.

This just happens to be one that we all see because it's a prominent person's family.

My client has the double situation of dealing with being in trouble for the first time in his life added to the fact that he's accused of having murdered his father."

Joe dillon : it's just a tragic and unfortunate situation, they mayor's son died this afternoon davius smith was in court today& he's 20 years old - a nursing student at emcc.... rod ray, lawyer: "he's handling it as best as he can.

It's a tragic situation."

He has no criminal history& rod ray, lawyer: "it's just a surreal situation.

You've got a young man that's never been in trouble.

Never dealt with these type of issues.

Not only is he dealing with those issues, but he's dealing with a grieving family.

His father is gone.

His mother's upset because her son is in trouble.

Her husband is dead."

Many people in the community are familiar with the mayor's family.

People in columbus have commented on our facebook page, saying smith is "humble" and goes out of his way to help people.

One user wrote: "he's such a sweet little fella!"

Another posted: "this just breaks my heart& very respectable young man!"

Live tag you can see more comments on our facebook page... the prosecution says smith isn't a flight risk& bond is $100,000& the case will