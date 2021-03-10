School bus axy 2
Tasmin Mahfuz reports
In virginia -- several people were hospitalized following an accident, involving a school bus in front royal this morning.
According to the front royal volunteer fire department, the rear end collision between the school bus, a tractor trailer, and a small utility truck... happened just before 7 a-m... on the 56- hundred block of winchester road.
The scene was cleared around 8:15 a.m.
We're told five people were hospitalized for minor injuries - one was a juvenile on the bus - the only child there... as it was the bus driver's first stop of the day.
The bus driver, and three people in the utility truck were also hospitalized.
