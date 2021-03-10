New U of R Medical Center Technology

More snow can we expect will show you coming up.

The u-of-r medical center is now using a new technology that records a patient's surgery in real time.

Elijah westbrook spoke with the first patient ever at that hospital to have this kind of procedure and has more on how this method helps a patient's understanding of their operation."" 17-year-old trevor borrosch has played ice hockey most of his life and hoped to continue playing before graduating from high school -- until -- he developed a hip labaral tear in his left leg.

((sot)) trevor borrosch-patient 19;18;56 trevor: "it would just be really stabbing pain and it would just give out on me and i would fall over and just a general aching."

Although it's common for hockey players to develop the condition -- it was an anching pain that trevor no longer wanted to have.

Doctors told him getting surgery to correct the problem was his best bet.

((sot)) trevor borrosch-patient 19;17;38 trevor: "i thought it would be a good idea to get it done before going off to college."a hip labaral tear affects a person's ability to sit and stand for long periods of time.

The only way for trevor to fix the condition was to undergo surgery.

However a new method was used that records the operation in real time.

((sot)) brian giordano-orthopedics surgeon 19;36;33 dr. brian giordano "patients now receive these images on an ipad and we can review it personally and annotate it using computer software and transfer it for their own personal use and for them to share as well."

Recording surgeries are certainly not a new method but modern technology provided by arthrex -- a medical device company -- allows doctors to better explain the procedure after it's complete.

((sot)) dr. brian giordano-orthopedics sergeon19;36;47 dr. brian giordano: "it definitely increases patient awareness of their condition, their understanding of what was done to them.

It helps to improve their ability to engage in their rehabilitation."a small camera about the size of a grain of rice doesn't affect the patient in any way during the surgery.

But don't just let the doctors tell you -- trevor is already giving it a thumbs up as he was the first to undergo this procedure.

((sot)) trevor borrosch-patient 19;20;05 trevor: "i just think it's really amazing that you can do all of that by looking at a screen."19;20;45 trevor: "i think it's really going to be cool to see that for the first time."

((elijah/dplsm))now -- doctors tells us that this technology even allows people to see the surgery happening from other countries in real time.

He says this may help medical professionals overseas learn about techniques performed here in our country.john?