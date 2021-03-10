Home of Goodview family destroyed in fire

Three people were taken to the hospital.

Now: three adults were taken to the hospital after a mobile home in moneta was destroyed in a fire this morning..

Wdbj7's amanda kenney walked through the rubble with the fire marshal as he searched for a cause.

You can see, there's just not much left.

Pauley: based on what the homeowner said it was an accidental fire, based on his story it started in an electrical outlet .

His job is find evidence that supports that.

Pauley: that's not it, trying to find the wires from the receptacle can be challenging.

He's digging through the belongings of seven people - 4 adults and three children - who were inside..they lost everything...even christmas presents pauley: if they were in this room and this is where the fire started the chances of finding anything are slim to none kirsten burton: we're just taking up money, clothes, anything that anyone can donate to help them out.

The mother of the children works here at the back 40 in moneta.

The bar is collecting donations to help the family.

Burton: they didn't even have shoes to go to the hospital, they lost everything.

Nats back at the home, pauley says the damage was so bad he can't officially determine what caused the fire.

Pauley: it's traumatic and it's life changing and it takes a long time to get that back, and unfortunately, at least here in bedford county, we see that here quite a bit.

Amanda kenney/reporter: as for the fire marshal says the american red cross will temporarily assist the famnily while they're displaced.

In bedford county, amanda kenney, wdbj7.

A follow up now