Gifts delivered to elementary school students

Now to a story of human kindness... local high school students delivered gifts to hundreds of elementary students in need today.

Stockdale high school students delivered the presents to students at fairview, plantation, horizon, planz, fremont and mckinley elementary schools.

Stockale students say it's a way for the school to show its support to the community.

Dheer patel: "it's just going to make my christmas even better.

I think we are all going to wake up in that morning and know that we gave a present.

We acted as santa claus for these kids.

We brought santa to them, we came as elves, we just really made their holiday a lot more special."

Tami: patel says they will deliver more gifts to two more schools tomorrow.