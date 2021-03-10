What Does The World Look Like From a Bug's Perspective?

This is aaron.

Did you do it right?

Pretty close.

And penny is standing next to me too.

She is the director of this.

Penny let's start with you.

This is a beloved book.

It is.

My kids have read.

How do you bring that to the stage tlooel really three books.

They have put three stories together.

And it kind of takes you to get to see the life of these three friends.

The spider the worm and the fly.

They have some additional friends in the musical.

Butterfly.

An ant.

Introduced who is behind you.

Which characters.

Over here we have our fabulous fly.

Emily star.

Then we've got butterfly.

Beautiful.

Played by niki martinez.

Joseph plays our ant.

You have to show your backside when that colorful.

Speak speaking of cha erin that created the costumes.

Was that front job?

It was really fun really, really fun.

How did you envision them and put that together?

So my kids also read these bookses and loved them identified with these characters.

As almost a child even though they were a bug idea of whole design, and also realize that they were a specific bug.

A fly.

Butterfly an ant, spider.

You know who they ecuador identify with them on personal level.

Because they are also human not totally totally distracted their face is purple or green or whatever.

I think you capture it perfectly.

Look at themly them on stage.

Let me talk about this for kids kids of all ages.

At story is about a being different.

And celebrating who you are.

And finding things that are the same even though we're all a little bit.

Unique.

And so, you know we like to say the show are great for kids ages two to 92.

Don't we all struggle with that?

Where do we fit in?

Exact.

A cute way to introduce that to your kids.

Find your spot.

You have your spot no matter what you look like.

No matter who you are.

So 3 performances left.

I know this is running since december 2nd.

So if you haven't seen already seen you need to go back all information is right there on your screen tonight, tomorrow and monday.

Those are performances that you need to book for.

Salt lake acting company's website right there on your screen go to our website we'll book you our lead you to all of that information so you can book those tickets.

Favorite part you guys?

I know we will get sneak peek here in a second.

I think the musical numbers are really fun.

And lighting is a treat.

There's disco ball.

Mine is costumes.

All right.

Thank you.

>> take it away.

?

?

?

?