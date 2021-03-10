Happy Birthday, Bad Bunny!.
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio turns 27 years old today.
Here are five fun facts about the rapper.
1.
He knew he wanted to sing at 5 years old and joined his church choir.
2.
He loves professional wrestling.
3.
His stage name is based on the time he was forced to wear a bunny costume as a child.
4.
He is credited with making Latin trap popular internationally.
5.
He was signed after his self-produced track, "Diles," became a hit on SoundCloud.
