Happy Birthday, Bad Bunny!

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio turns 27 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the rapper.

1.

He knew he wanted to sing at 5 years old and joined his church choir.

2.

He loves professional wrestling.

3.

His stage name is based on the time he was forced to wear a bunny costume as a child.

4.

He is credited with making Latin trap popular internationally.

5.

He was signed after his self-produced track, "Diles," became a hit on SoundCloud.

