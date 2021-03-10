Norwegian game enthusiast's Legend of Zelda collection earns her Guinness World Record

This game enthusiast's Legend of Zelda memorabilia collection has earnt her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

To celebrate her Guinness World Records title Anne Martha Harnes dressed up as the video game’s heroine, Princess Zelda, at her parents’ home in Molde, Norway, where she keeps her extensive collection of 1,816 individual items. Harness first started her collection in 2008 after being inspired by other collectors.

She also adds that she "fell in love with the game" after playing it in 1994.