Met says police officer arrest is 'deeply disturbing'

Assistant Commissioner of the Met Nick Ephpgrave stated the arrest of a serving Metropolitan Police Officer is a 'deeply disturbing' development in the investigation into Sarah Everard's dissapearance.

The man was arrested at an address in Kent, along with a woman also under suspicion.

Report by Odonovanc.

