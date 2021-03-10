National Ceremony Wreath Laying

Thanks derek -- many volunteers came out to a local national cemetery for a holiday tradition on saturday.

Whag's sierra fox has more on how they're mixing patriotism and the holiday spirit.

+<< sierra fox reporting: wreaths across america is an annual event honoring brave men and women laid to rest at our nation's most hollow grounds.

Sierra fox reporting: it began many years ago at arlington national cemetery and now it's a national movement.

"we're honoring our veterans those who gave their lives for the freedom we have today."

"it's fun to do because we're respecting soldiers that gave us the freedom we have" sierra fox reporting: many people in the community came out to pay tribute to our nation's heroes at winchester national cemetery by placing a wreath on a soldier's grave.

Lt.

Garrett: "as you can see by looking around, we have a number of different organizations here.

We have some scouts, american heritage ladies, and as well as our civil air patrol cadets doing the wreath laying."

Carolyn leeds: "it's wonderful to start them getting involved this young in honoring our veterans... it doesn't get much better than this."

Sierra fox reporting: each year, winchester national cemetery is hoping to get closer to their goal so each veteran is recognized and honored during this time of year.

Carolyn leeds: "this is wonderful we have been able to get here, but we want to fill this whole cemetery."

Sierra fox reporting stand up: "last year 600 wreaths were donated and this year they recieved four times that amount."

Carolyn leeds, senior membor: "this year we have 2,500 and we've had a ton more volunteers this year than we've had in the past.

I think the wreaths across america name is getting out there and everyone's interested in helping out."

Sierra fox reporting: each wreath costs 15 dollars and the program relies heavily on community to make it happen!

Lt.

Garrett: "believe me it's a beautiful site to see once it's finished."

Sierra fox reporting: reporting in winchester, sierra fox, whag news.

>>