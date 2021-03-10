Strathmore falls in state title thriller

Julia there were four central valley football teams who were undefeated heading into the postseason this year... and there was only one left... and they were playing for a state championship tonight.

The 14 and oh strathmore spartans hosted the st.

Patrick-st.

Vincent bruins in a 6a state title game... the entire town came out for this one... the 1st half was controlled by the spartans.

Up 6-nothing in the 1st quarter... nick salas on the screen to andres lara... and lara turns on the jets... he goes 50 yards to the house.

They add a 2-point conversion and lead 14-nothing.

2nd quarter... now 14-7... salas and lara hooking up for another score.

The spartans also get a couple 1st half rushing touchdowns from joseph garcia and go to the locker room up 28-14.

3rd quarter though... here come the bruins... their sophomore quarterback akil edwards gets in from 6 yards out.

Alright 28-26 strathmore with :27 seconds left... the bruins on third and goal... threatening to take the lead... edwards avoids the sack and laterals to his running back marshel martin... martin lunging for the goal line... but he's ruled out at the one-yard line.

After thinking things over... the bruins coaching staff decides to go for the field goal on 4th and goal from the one... and it works... saint patrick-saint vincent wins a thriller 29-28.

Strathmore finishes 14-and-1.

jeromy blackwell "this is the greatest football season that strathmore football has ever had, and it don't take anything away from that, this is the first team in tulare county, i believe that's ever been here, and we got to host it at home and that's a huge deal" nick salas "in the game of football sometimes things like this happen, you can't hang your head, all you can do is just be thankful for all the coaches you had, and all the guys you had around you, and at the end of the day, you still have that name on the front of your shirt, and your still playing for the school, and you're still playing for all the brothers, and the people next to you and the people that you love"