Hundreds of Families Get Help for the Holidays

Here's how two separate events helped a combined 550 families, at least.

It was a busy Saturday for food drives and gift-giving.

Megan: for the second year in a row... 200 needy families were assured of a happy christmas.

[d3]southeast christmas-vo local nonprofit "hope coalition" puts on the event... in partnership with the fresno police department... churches, walmart and other business.

Each child got their own toy... families then got a christmas breakfast... each family also took home a box of food and christmas turkey.

And 350 more families got help... thanks to another group of volunteers.

Central unified students.

22 schools throughout the district collected as many donations as they could.

Canned goods, even frozen meats.

At least 200 volunteers showed up to "god's family church" in fresno this morning... passing those donations out to families that may need the extra help.

Patricia mccurley, saroyan elementary principal: 1:05:38 many of the families are used to the schools providing two of those meals a day for their kids, and now over the next three weeks, they have to provide all three of those meals for their kids, so they families are very grateful for the food they receiving."

Cont.

Vo: organizers say it's a great way for students to interact with the community around them.

Megan: up next... ever wonder how those letters to santa get answered?

Sometimes, it's not the man in red.

We'll show you how the community's