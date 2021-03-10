PV Football Wins State Championship

We begin the show with football.

But not just any football -- the state championship game involving pleasant valley high school out of chico.

And what a game -- an absolute thriller... pv captured the state championship in a game that could fill up this entire newscast with highlights.

The pleasant valley vikings faced favored saint anthony out of long beach at long beach city college.

It was a stirring 4th quarter...which is where we pick it up... saint anthony leading it 35--34..

They then get a pick off kyle lindquist... who was great all night..

But this interception went for 60 yards... and saint anthony took a 42--34 lead.

=== p.v.

Wasn't finished.

Lindquist on a reverse... and this made it 42-40 with 1-13 left... the 2-point conversion tied things at 42.

=== they'd go to overtime... saint anthony scored first to make it 49-42... but then it was the vikings' turn... lindquist threw to max anderson to make it 49--48... === the vikings could go for one and force a continuation of overtime... or go for broke... and p.v.

Went for broke.

Lindquist to sean siebert... and that was it...pv.v captures state!!!!

50--49... in a stunning thrilling championship game... krcr's tennyson coleman has been following the team on its championship run.

He was at the game... and he spoke with the championship coach and winning quarterback after their shining moment.

The vikings came out and did the unthinkable.

They were major underdogs coming into this game.

They were stood toe to toe with the giant and did what no one thought they could do.

They won a dog fight.

"no one though you guys could come out here and get this win in the fashion you did, what do you have to say about tonight?

Cooley: the kids, the kids man.

The kids just kept fighting, they kept fighting.

It's what we talked about is no matter what happens out here just keep battling back.

And they did a hell of a job.

How's it feel to come out here as the underdogs and win?

Lindquist: you know, it's probably the greatest feeling in the world right now.

Saint anthony's played a teriffic game.

At the end, we were just able to execute and finish off with a win.

It's time to have fun baby.

The business is over.

We're going to go back and have pizzas and celebrate and just have a great time.

The vikings will head back to chico with some brand new hardware for their trophy case.

For the firs time ever, pleasant valley can call itself 4-a division champions.