Pot Tax Court Ruling Could Impact Pueblo

It's a ruling that could have a big impact on Pueblo County, which collected $1.8 Million last year.

A Colorado appeals court has ruled that it is unconstitutional for local counties to charge a marijuana sales tax on top of the state tax.

Welcome back... a court of appeals ruling related to retail marijuana could put nearly two million dollars in local sales tax revenue in jeopardy.

The ruling says that it is unconstitutional for adams county to levy a tax on marijuana... saying only the legislature has the power to do so.

The cities that sued to defeat the tax say - they were losing revenue to nearby counties that do not charge extra.

Our partners at the pueblo chieftain say... pueblo county is watching closely -- it also has a local sales tax on pot.

So far though, both businesses and customers seem willing to pay, saying the tax allows the marijuana industry to contribute to the community.

