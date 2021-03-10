NBC Montana Sports 12-17-16

R tonight's last semi-final game....we now know who will go at it for the f-c-s championship game on january 7th.

And it was a close one over in washingtion...a s the eagles were unable to finish this game in the bitter cold...as the penguins playing in their kind of environment.... scoring 20 points in the final quarter to steal this one in cheny.... now the penguins and the james madison dukes have three weeks of prep before playing for the championship.

Moving on to high school hoops....where we saw many cancelled games but that wasn't the case down the bitterroot.

In hamilton this evening the broncs boys played host to polson for an intriguing non- conference matchup... early in the second half... hamilton in control so far... carter kearns gets an open look in the corner and he drills the three... broncs out to a 12-point lead over the pirates... but polson would chip away at the deficit... about 30 seconds later matthew rensvold going to work down low and the future griz football player converts the bucket... midway through the 4th qtr now... it's a four- point game... j'von johnson driving baseline... shows the soft touch on the jumper... the pirates would fight back to take a late lead in this one... but hamilton gets the last possession... down by two points with the clock winding down... kearns throws it out for the sophomore hunter omlid... and with ice in his veins he nails the three at the buzzer to win the game... broncs pull out the walk- off victory tonight over polson... 58-57 the final score... in wrestling action today a big congratulatio ns goes out to the flathead braves for running away with the team title this weekend at the 39th annual cmr holiday classic in great falls... the braves put up a staggering team score of 264.5 points... that was over 80 points better than second place colstrip.

Lets check into the pool now....much warmer in there than outside....multi ple schools from western montana in attendance... jumping over to the girls 200 freestyle relay now...hellgate would be the favorite in this one with an early lead right out of the gate... flash forward to the finish...the hellgate girls will take the win with a final time of 1 minute and 46 seconds...whil e sentinel took second with a time of 1 minute and 57 seconds... next up....the boys 200 freestyle relay...once again hellgate has the best entry time going into this race...and the kinights take the relay with a time of 1 minute and thirty three seconds... later on we had the girls 100 yard back stroke...and we had some olympic level talent in this one...the berkoff family has a solid history and it showed today as katherine berkoff sweeps the field with a final time of 57 seconds.

On the hardwoods this weekend the lady griz are at home for a non- conference battle on sunday against wyoming... adding to the excitement of sunday's game... is that it will reunite a couple of standout missoula products... liv roberts of wyoming and maddie keast of montana were teammates and state champions at sentinel high before going their separate ways for college... keast is now a redshirt sophomore for the lady griz... this season she is playing over 17 minutes per game and scoring five points per contest... roberts is now a junior for the cowgirls... she's averaging over 13 points and six rebounds per game... which leads the team in both categories... sunday will be a homecoming for roberts in many ways... for keast it's an exciting chance to compete against an old teammate and one of her best friends... "you know liv and i still talk almost daily if not every other day whether it's through snapchat or phone calls or whatever.

With both of us being college athletes we have so much in common and so much to confide in with one another.

Regardless of the game i'm just excited to see her and just have her back in missoula.

Yeah it will be fun to battle.

We don't hold back when we play against each other whether that's pickup one-on-one or scrimmaging against each other in high school.

We get pretty physical with each other so it should be a good battle.

I'm excited."

The mens basketball team was on the road today...coming away with a 71-63 victory against uc- riverside...we'l l be right back.