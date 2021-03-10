winds sweep borderland

Winds of up to 70 miles per hour slammed all parts of town causing hazardous road conditions and damage to property.

With wind gusts hitting close to 70 miles per hour, damage was seen all across town.

Thousands were without power for most of the morning - but crews have been working all day and have brought that number down to only a couple dozen of homes tonight!.

Abc-7's jerry najera was out in elements today he brings us the latest: evan josie this is why we issued the storm track first alert several days ago.

The winds not only dropped those temps but caused dangerous conditions.

In el paso's northeast you can hear the winds howl.

Firecrews were at herculues and mt reineer.

You can see downed power lines over homes posing a danger.

El paso electric reported more than 10 thousand customers from san elizario to anthony new mexico without power by eleven-o-clock.

Off of dyer residents bundled up and braved the winds.

On the roads --drivers had to deal with low visability and flying debri.

Some even having to dodge a porta potty at this intersection.

In south el paso wind gusts uprooted this massive tree.

"you've been out of electricity for more than three hours?

Maybe a little more than that" jesus luna tells abc-7 the tree falling was a little too close for comfort.

"i was out when the tree fell im glad it was a distance from here mas o menos" in downtown th newly added christmas manger was toppled over and christmas ornaments were blown around the plaza.

You can see some of the ornaments cracked as well.

On scenic drive --the 25th annual centro de salud familiar la fe lighting of the luminarias was scheduled.

"we had to make the difficult decision among our team for our event to cancel" estela reyes lopez says not only does the event provide lumimarias across scenic drive as seen here from last years video but they hold a canned food drive that brings in a lot of donations..donations they might not see this year.

"we're o the front lines of knowing the reality and the reality is there is a tremendous amount of families in need, elders, children, people who are just making it" you can see the winds caused damage in several ways.

If you'd like to donate to centro de salud familiar la fe they are located at 721 south ochoa they'll be open this wk taking donations.

