Drone footage captures extent of flooding in Haleiwa, Hawaii

The town of Haleiwa in Oahu, Hawaii, was hit by severe flooding on Tuesday (March 9).
Drone footage captured by @schroadtrip shows the extent of flooding in Haleiwa.
A state of emergency was declared by Hawaii Gov.
David Ige following severe flooding in Oahu and Maui since Monday.