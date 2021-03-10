Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Drone footage captures extent of flooding in Haleiwa, Hawaii

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
The town of Haleiwa in Oahu, Hawaii, was hit by severe flooding on Tuesday (March 9).

Drone footage captured by @schroadtrip shows the extent of flooding in Haleiwa.

A state of emergency was declared by Hawaii Gov.

David Ige following severe flooding in Oahu and Maui since Monday.

