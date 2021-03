WB polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 10 filed nomination to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Nandigram constituency.

Banerjee took out a padyatra on her way to the office where she completed the formalities.

She also offered prayers earlier in the day before filing her nomination.

She will TMC defector and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram