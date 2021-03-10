Inclusive playground to be built next to Botetourt YMCA

Inclusive playground to be built next to Botetourt Family YMCA

Lead to new opportunities for children with disabilities.

James and jennifer garner's eight-year- old daughter has spinal muscular atrophy.

James garner/addy grace foundation; my wife and i knew form the get go that life was going to be a challenge for a kid with a disability and everywhere we go together, we try to find ways to include her to feel as one.

Their experience inspired the idea for an inclusive playground at daleville town center.

The garner's addy grace foundation and the botetourt family ymca announced the partnership this morning.

They say the new playground will be the first of its kind in the roanoke area.

