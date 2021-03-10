The Future of Policing in Bay St. Louis

Louis Mayor Les Fillingame’s appointment of a new police chief in the aftermath of Mike DeNardo’s passing has been delayed.
Now talks have been initiated in Bay St.
Louis about the possibility of consolidation between the city’s police department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Thanks for joining us...- bay saint louis mayor les - fillingame's appointment of a - new police chief in the - aftermath of mike denardo's - passing has been- delayed...- and now talks have been - initiated in bay st louis about- the possibility of- consolidation between the city'- police department and hancock - county sheriff's office.
We go- live to hank davis with more- from bay st.- louis - - - - - - ricky adam, hancock county- sheriff - "it'll still be bay st louis police department, it'll be jus- like insaid we have in- diamondhead..
They'll be- driving the same cars, using th- same equipment but they'll be - hancock county sheriffs - office employees that are - contracted to the city of bay - st.
Louis.
We're gonna eliminat- - - - duplication of personnel to - start with, that's where the- savings come in.
We're gonna- have 4- - - - people per shift if in fact tha- is what the city council wants- and if we do that, they're gonn- - - - save about 500,000 dollars a- year" - pascagoula police say they are- very confident that the burglar- of a- - -