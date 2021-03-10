The Future of Policing in Bay St. Louis

Louis about the possibility of consolidation between the city’s police department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Louis Mayor Les Fillingame’s appointment of a new police chief in the aftermath of Mike DeNardo’s passing has been delayed.

Thanks for joining us...- bay saint louis mayor les - fillingame's appointment of a - new police chief in the - aftermath of mike denardo's - passing has been- delayed...- and now talks have been - initiated in bay st louis about- the possibility of- consolidation between the city'- police department and hancock - county sheriff's office.

We go- live to hank davis with more- from bay st.- louis - - - - - - ricky adam, hancock county- sheriff - "it'll still be bay st louis police department, it'll be jus- like insaid we have in- diamondhead..

They'll be- driving the same cars, using th- same equipment but they'll be - hancock county sheriffs - office employees that are - contracted to the city of bay - st.

Louis.

We're gonna eliminat- - - - duplication of personnel to - start with, that's where the- savings come in.

We're gonna- have 4- - - - people per shift if in fact tha- is what the city council wants- and if we do that, they're gonn- - - - save about 500,000 dollars a- year" - pascagoula police say they are- very confident that the burglar- of a- - -