HealthWatch: Brain Challenge Test to Predict Alzheimer's

Right now, a spinal fluid test can signal Alzheimer's disease up to twenty years before clinical onset.

The proteins beta- amyloid (am-eh- loyd) and tau are established markers of alzheimer's, and changes in their levels may signal disease.

Someday, a simple test at the computer and non- invasive e-e-g scan may do the same thing.

"I think it's, you know, one little thing I can do that may help.

And it's totally irrational, but i feel like i'm helping him."

Doctor michael harrington created a brain challenge to find biomarkers for alzheimer's decades before symptoms start.

Participants take tests while wearing a cap that tracks brain activity.

Michael harrington, md, director of neurosciences, huntington medical research institutes: "you can pick up early heart disease by running on a treadmill.

We'd like to do the same for the brain, except you don't run the brain on a treadmill, you ask it few questions, and that's how this developed."

("i feel like frankenstein."

"sorry."

"oh no.") e-e-g's of participants with bad chemistry show they work harder to answer the same questions as the others.

That shows as more blue on this graph.

Bad means their spinal fluid shows changes in beta amyloid (am-eh- loyd) and tau levels.

Michael harrington, md: "if we can show that it's got the rigor to do an equivalent detection, you wouldn't need to have a spinal tap.

You wouldn't need expensive pet imaging."

Anne sees even more potential.

Anne snyder: "i think it's terribly important because then it might be easier to do something, to if not prevent it, then at least slow it down."

She says frank would have approved."

This study is six months old and only has six participants so far.

Doctor harrington plans to add many more people and to follow them for many years.

