Aberdeen Angel Tree program distributes presents

We've been telling you about the salvation army's angel tree program, a way to make christmas possible for kids who might not have much of a holiday otherwise.

Today, wtva's mike russell visits aberdeen, where santa made a delivery...big time.

Aberdeen, mississippi.

A quiet little town 30 miles south of tupelo.

Patiently waiting for christmas.

Signs of it everywhere.

People avoiding today's morning chill in their cars as they cruise through downtown.mike russell: "upstairs in city hall, though, it's a little bit warmer.

Something very special is happening inside."today, a joyous use of a courtroom.

Santa, with major help from a team of aberdeen high school seniors, distributed angel tree presents to more than 50 families in the aberdeen area.

One of those families, that of ashli brown, a single mom also going to school in search of a better life for her and her three kids, a christmas they might not have been able to enjoy were it not for the kindness of strangers.mike/a shli brown: "this has got to mean an awful lot to you.

It does.

I'm very grateful.

I am very thankful also, that there's so many people with christmas spirit, and that they gave to make every have a good christmas."dontae bailey wrapped presents for the angel tree program this year.

He and his volunteer colleagues wrapped hundreds of them.

The payoff was huge.

They even got to meet the mayor for their efforts.dontae bailey: "i just like the reaction of the parents, coming in and smiling, knowing that their kids will have a christmas this year.

Knowing that they will have something to unwrap, to give their child that special moment during christmas."ashli brown: "oh, it's gonna be crazy.

They're gonna be unwrapping presents and smiling big and just excited"mike russell: "bottom line, come christmas morning, there will be a lot of smiles on the faces of a lot of a lot of little kids and their parents - a christmas full of angel tree spirit.

In aberdeen, mike russell wtva 9news."

As mike said in that piece, more than fifty families in the aberdeen area were helped by the salvation army's angel tree program.

Those five aberdeen high school seniors spent more than 40 hours wrapping presents for those families.

The world reacts