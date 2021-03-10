10pm package thief

Kim thanks for watching tonight... i'm kim fischer.

We begin with a frustrating experience... that's become all too common this time of year... package theft.

Many of us... don't have the luxury of being able to sit around and wait for our deliveries... which means... those boxes are left on the porch... ripe for the picking.

One of those thefts... was just caught on camera... tonight... good4utah's nick mcgurk shows us the video.

Packages sitting on doorsteps.

We have video of a brazen package theft..which police say they are seeing far too often--especially this time of year.

Tons and tons of people around."

A busy street, neary trolley square.

"i was just ridiculously angry."

And to understand nathan button's anger.

Is to watch-what happens next.

"it's a turn lane, busy intersection, no one paid attention at all."

Video shows the woman-running toward the porch.

Button says-the 50 bucks in winder farms groceries-isn't what upsets him.

It's that this happened, at all.

"someone came on my property, took my stuff.

It's invasive."

This isn't the first package theft in salt lake-we've shown you this holiday season.

Ryan dark captured this video near nibley park-last month.

Det.

Greg wilking/salt lake police "it's a crime that is so easy, and so quick, that it's so hard to catch these people."

Detective greg wilking with salt lake police says home surveillance video does help police investigate these all-too-common crimes.

"we know that, that person stole that one package.

They probably have stolen other packages."

Which is exactly why button wants you, to watch this.

And hopefully-get this woman, caught.

"just shocking.

Like, how could someone do that?"

And to look out for delivery trucks-to make sure nobody is following them.

