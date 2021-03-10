9 Game of 2016

Town rivals colliding for the alaska football state title..

--one is the defending champion, while the other seeks its first in 13 years --lets head back to october 21st...when west and east met under the friday night lights picture ohio state and michigan playing for the national championship...loc alize it...and you have tonight's large schools football title game..west anchorage and east anchorage....the city's 2 oldest high schools...it's their 69th meeting...but their 1st...for the state crown.... east side to the west side....no diggity...and to all of that, add this....overnight snow that lasted into the morning....the field remained snowy until pretty close to kickoff...had to summon volunteers and coaches to make it as clear as possible... -tim davis and the eagles in search of back to back titles...who would have thought..."sizzling start"....qyntyn pilcher 5 yard td pass to turek taylor...7- 0....they'd be the 1st "repeat champion" since dimond...in 2000 and 2001.... -east answers immediately....josh malnoske..the t- birds energizer bunny....on prancer, on dancer..."dash away all"...24 yards...tied at 7.... -key play of the game...comes late in the 1st half.....sam logoleo on a roll-out....tight end pavii tanuvasa...you have got to be kidding with that 1-handed catch....and the mobility to get across...tanauvas a's 1st touchdown of the season...13-7 at the break... -east....held its "quarter and semifinal opponents" to just 7 points....the defense.."maintain s that average"....colton herman picks off pilcher... -in fact, they intercept west "3 times in the 2nd half"....what a snag by ryan green... east wins a tough, gritty, memorable championship game, 13-7....the t- birds 1st state title since 2003... "we had an extreme amount of adversity this year between injuries and personal issues with players losing family members....this has been a challenging experience so i think it made it all the more special" "it's tears of joy, not tears of a loss...tears of joy... we talked inside the classroom that we don't want to cry because we lost, we want to cry because we won" "we talked about it freshman year with my boys.... i looked at my squad and said wow i don't think anybody is going to stop us our senior year....and here we are as 2016 state champions" they say laughter is