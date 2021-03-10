Memphis Group Helping Burglary Victims For Christmas

Crime doesn't stop during the holiday season and for families who are the victims of burglaries, what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of year can be ruined in an instant.
One local charity is hoping to bring back the Christmas spirit in a truly unique way.
And for families who are the victims of burglaries ... what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year can be ruined in an instant.
Katina: local 24's chase arnold ... shows us how a local charity ... is teaming up with memphis police ... to bring back the christmas spirit in a truly unique way.
Chase arnold reporting: chase arnold/reporting: it's not exactly santa's sleigh... and these aren't elves... "merry christmas, guys!"
Thank you so much."
But for the secret order of boll weevils, a community service group based in memphis, they're doing the best they can to spread some christmas cheer for those who need it most.
Todd brown/boll weevils president: "we're going to be visiting families where their houses have been broken into and many of their electronics and christmas gifts have been stolen and we're going to surprise them today."
This is the second year for operation blue christmas.
It's an event the boll weevils started with the memphis police department to help the community and honor our local law enforcement.