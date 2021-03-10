Memphis Group Helping Burglary Victims For Christmas

One local charity is hoping to bring back the Christmas spirit in a truly unique way.

Crime doesn't stop during the holiday season and for families who are the victims of burglaries, what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of year can be ruined in an instant.

Chase arnold reporting: chase arnold/reporting: it's not exactly santa's sleigh... and these aren't elves... "merry christmas, guys!"

Thank you so much."

But for the secret order of boll weevils, a community service group based in memphis, they're doing the best they can to spread some christmas cheer for those who need it most.

Todd brown/boll weevils president: "we're going to be visiting families where their houses have been broken into and many of their electronics and christmas gifts have been stolen and we're going to surprise them today."

This is the second year for operation blue christmas.

It's an event the boll weevils started with the memphis police department to help the community and honor our local law enforcement.

And m-p-d is more than happy to play along.

Lt.

Karen rudolph/memphis police department: "they think we're doing a followup investigation.

The investigator is going to go in and talk to them and then we're going to show up with the boll weevils and more officers and gifts."

For the ten families that received gifts this year, their reaction is just what you would expect.

Misti morris/gift recipient: "look.

My son's in there.

He can't even breathe.

He's eight years old and my daughter is nine and he's in there shaking.

He can't even stand what just happened.

It means a lot for christmas.

I can't believe this happened.

I can't."

And in some cases, this simple gesture means so much more.

Angela cowell/gift recipient: "you've restored my faith in people around me and i thank you.

I thank you very much."

Chase arnold, local 24 news.

