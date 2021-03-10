me and blayne eating fruitcake on air for the 5pm news.

Pecans, but i'm still not sure about the cake as a whole.

For most people, you either love it or you hate it... collin street bakery is world-renowned for its fruitcakes... the store manager in lindale says their fruitcakes have been sent out to all 50 states and 196 countries.

On an average holiday season, he says they will ship almost one million.

While it may be big business for them... some people aren't too fond of the dessert.

The great fruitcake debate has been an ongoing topic for many years.

Paul young, store manager: i love fruit cake, yes.

I get like a large fruitcake every christmas and then, when my family comes around they all have a piece of it and many, many seconds.

Cara prichard: while's he's all smiles... many people i talked to today weren't as joyful about their answer... mos: i just don't like it.

Dip to white it's a texture thing.

The texture thing with the fruits and stuff like that when you got all that raisins in there and the grapes and the stuff, when it's all cooked in there and stuff it just doesn't taste right it's like a weird feeling in your mouth and yuck...yuck.

Cara prichard: however, young says if you don't like the normal fruitcake, they have other flavors to choose from.

Reporting live, cara prichard ketk news.