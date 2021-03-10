Countdown to Armed Forces Bowl Seg 2

>>announcer: you're watching countdown to the armed forces bowl, louisiana tech versus navy.

Let's talk a little bit about that bulldog team that was on the field this year.

So many good things they did on both sides of the football.

But i think if you had to find that core, that common denominator that really made 'em go this year it was that 5th year senior ryan higgins, a guy who waited his turn, made the best of an opportunity when it came around.

And i think it spoke volumes, tim, of the kind of kid that he was and also the kind of talent that he has.

>>tim: well, he was absolutely talented on the field this year.

This tech offense could light up the scoreboard and they did it a lot through the air.

They were 3rd nationally in passing offense.

>>gene: and of course led conference u.s.a.

Big, big numbers they put up.

And like i said it started with ryan higgins.

Here's our trey mongrue.

I think you'll enjoy this.

>>ryan: overcome a lot of obstacles.

Some my fault.

Always wanted to be a bulldog and never give up.

>>trey: it's been a long time coming for ryan higgins.

A 5th year senior he is just now finding his form as louisiana tech's starting quarterback, a position that he's had his sights set on since the day he arrived in ruston.

>>ryan: everything that, that i've been through emotionally um, and physically and mentally just, i always know i just gotta keep moving on to the next, just constantly moving forward.

(background cheering) >>trey: with the hefty numbers higgins is currently puttin gup it's hard to believe that this is the same guy who threw twice as many interceptions as touchdowns when he was tech's starter three years ago.

(background cheering) >>ryan: it was a humbling experience 'cause we were a bad football team.

(chuckling) >>ryan: and, and i got beat up pretty badly.

I got a lot of flack because of how bad we were.

>>skip: comin' off the field and his heartbeat was racin' and (panting) >>skip: and i was like whoa, whoa, whoa!

Whoa!

I mean, wait a minute.

I want you reading the safety, poise, composure.

>>trey: the 4 and 8 season with higgins under center in 2013 holtz had to look elsewhere while his young quarterback matured.

With a pair of graduate transfers in cody sokol and jeff driskel over the next two seasons higgins was forced to patiently wait for another shot under center.

It was either that or transfer out.

>>ryan: i really did kinda sit down and think about it.

Um, but really weighing my options i don't think i was ever truly close to ever, ever leaving although it was definitely a thought.

(background cheering) >>trey: opting to stick it out higgins' patience ultimately paid off.

He entered this past spring at the top of the depth chart and only strengthened his case with a strong showing in camp.

(background shouting) (background whistle) >>ryan: i definitely felt like okay, you know, all my patience and, and everything i've had to overcome it's all about to be worth it.

(background whistle) >>trey: but then things took a turn for the worse.

(dramatic music) >>trey: just days before the bulldogs were to report for fall practice higgins was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated.

All of a sudden his starting spot and spot on the team were put in jeopardy.

>>ryan: probably the lowest point i've, i've ever been in.

Uh, just, it was embarrassing to not only myself, but the university and my family and letting down uh, my brothers on this team was absolutely the worst part.

(background whistle) >>ryan: but there was no excuse.

There was no one to blame but myself.

>>trey: higgins was allowed to remain at tech, but not without punishment community service attendance at alcoholics awareness meetings, and sitting out the bulldogs season opener at arkansas.

>>skip: it was a wakeup call.

I think the way he handled it during camp, he wanted to get all his community service hours done before the season started.

(background whistle) >>skip: so during camp he would go pick up trash from 7 to noon to get his community service hours in.

And then come back here to come to practice in the afternoon.

>>ryan: i was just lucky that not only nobody was hurt, um, and the situation could've been a lot worse.

Lucky to have the opportunity to be back on the field.

Just lucky to have an opportunity to kinda show my appreciation um, to the bulldog fans and especially this team.

(upbeat music) >>trey: coming back in week two higgins finished the season with over 4,000 passing yards and 37btouchdowns.

Numbers that mattered to him back when his career began, but not now.

(background cheering) >>ryan: the success we're having i never had a doubt that we, we could do it or anything like that.

But it just, i was able to appreciate it a lot more.

I definitely didn't see anything like this comin'.

And as much as i'd like to, things to have worked out differently, i couldn't be happier.

>>gene: alright.

Nicely done, trey.

And of course the beneficiaries of his arm, 71% of his passes went to carlos henderson and trent taylor, a guy who i thought stepped up early in the year, tim, and made things happen when carlos had some injury issues.

And, and eventually went on to set the conference u.s.a.

Record for receptions in a year.

A solid year from a guy right there in your backyard.

>>tim: yeah.

And evangel christian grad who, gene, only had one division one offer.

And now he's gonna end his career in his third bowl game.

>>trent: it's crazy to kinda look back to the past four years and just to think that that's your last one.

Um, it feels like you've been here forever, but at the same time it went by so fast.

And we just wanna make sure that these seniors, we go out, we go out with the, the right way with a win at this bowl game.

