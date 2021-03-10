Willacy Co. Sheriff Claims Additional DPS Presence is Not En

The sheriff’s department is in need of more deputies to cover its territory and investigate cases.

200 new dps troopers are now stationed along the border.

In 2015, the texas legislature and governor greg abbott authorized the additional trooper positions to be permanently stationed in the border area.

The new troopers will work in an area of the state that stretches from val verde county, down to cameron county and then up to refugio county.

Willacy county may be getting some additional backup from dps, but today we found out, that may not be enough for the county.

Channel five news' frank mccaffrey spoke with the willacy county sheriff.

Law enforcement in all valley counties deal with some sort of border related crime.

Willacy county is no exception.

Willacy county sheriff, larry spence, tells us the added help is welcome, but his county needs a little more.

Recent years have been tough for sheriff larry spence.

06:55 larry spence, willacy county sheriff, "ever since the prison closed across the street, there was layoffs in the county.

We lost four major slots in our department.

It's really stretched us to the limit to do the kind of job that we're used to doing and had the opportunity to do in the past.

So, we need extra manpower."

An increase in dps troopers on the streets helps fill a few gaps, but dps troopers cannot investigate crimes.

06:12 larry spence, willacy county sheriff, "most of the dps works mostly accidents here in willacy county."

A jump in dps staff for willacy county might ease the burden of working auto wrecks.

Though spence appreciates the county's dps presence, having more of these troopers in the county might not always make its residents too happy.

09:56 larry spence, willacy county sheriff, "what we're hearing is when you get a group of dps officers like that and nothing is going on, then all of the sudden, they're writing the locals tickets.

They're taking money out of local pockets.

And things of that nature and then people get upset there."

Connie fitch, who has called the county her home for several decades, says she feels safe knowing that there are dps troopers around her home.

13:36 connie fitch, willacy county resident, "i see it a lot, yes sir i do it see it and when i see it, i'm glad that they are patrolling the streets and patrolling out in the country.

Out in the farm-to- market roads, i see them on the expressway."

Fitch is not unhappy about the reports that an increase in dps troopers in south texas has lead to an increase in traffic tickets they've written.

15:10 connie fitch, willacy county resident, "if you're not breaking the law, you're safe."

Fitch adds that she sees the troopers doing as much as they can with the resources they have.

Though ten dps troopers are assigned to willacy county, sheriff spence says usually most of the dps troopers in his county end up working further south.

Their services are often needed more to patrol the border rather than his county.

