Cram The Cruiser Wrap-Up - Kentucky State Police

Kentucky state c1 3 police recently concluded their 'cram the cruiser" food drive, taken hundreds of families christmas shopping, and has some reminders for the public.

Here to tell us more is trooper robert purdy.

Thank you for being here.

1.

What are some exciting ways that kentucky state police been able to help families out this holiday season?

2.

You were here a few weeks ago discussing cram the cruiser, how did this year's food drive go?

3.

Tell us more about the shop with a trooper.

4.

How can people support these events in the future?

5.

As 2016 comes to an end, are is there any advice that you'd like to give to our viewers?

As 2016 comes to an end and with the holidays upon us, the kentucky state police recently concluded their 'cram the cruiser" food drive, taken hundreds of families christmas shopping, and has some reminders for the public.

The kentucky state police recently announced that its seventh annual cram the cruiser food drive gathered nearly 170 tons 339,656 lbs.

Of food to help kentucky families struggling financially during the holiday season.

Ksp initiated the cram the cruiser program in 2010 to assist needy families in its local post and region areas.

Since then, the agency has contributed over one million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout the commonwealth.

Over the years, the campaign has developed into a friendly competition among kentucky state police posts and commercial vehicle enforcement regions.

This year, ksp post 7 in richmond took top honors with a total of 80,872 pounds of food collected.

Recently, each ksp post took deserving children that find themselves in less than fortunate circumstances christmas shopping.

On saturday morning, the ksp richmond post was able to provide a memorable christmas shopping experience for more than a hundred children.

Each child was able to meet santa clause, have breakfast with troopers, and shop for toys and clothes.

"the shop with a trooper event is so much more than the buying of gifts for children in need, it provides our troopers the opportunity to positively impact so many local children" said trooper purdy.

"we are extremely appreciative and humbled by the generosity of local donors that provide the funding for our annual event".

