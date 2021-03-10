mission barbq

This morning at eight.

We are going inside the community for we salute you... reno is here from mission bar-b-q... thanks for stopping in.

We are going to show our viewers how to really "wow" your guests with a pretty awesome christmas meal.

But before we get into that...tell us about mssion bar-b-q.

A few other things to point out here...mission bar-b-q is giving 10 percent of gift card sales to the local national guard.

And...you guys sold "wreaths across america cup"...with two dollars of every sale going towards wreaths on headstones for those who served in the military.

More than one million graves were decorated with wreathes this year.

Reno and chuck..thanks for joining us on we salute you.