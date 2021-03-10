Top Trenders 122216

Welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) a woman was caught on cellphone video going on a racial tirade against two hispanic women in a woman was caught on cellphone video going on a racial tirade against two hispanic women in line at a j-c penney store in louisville.

The witness who posted the video of the angry rant online wrote that the woman "went off" when one of the women walked to the front of the line to add items to her friend's purchase.

The company also wants to find the two customers, so they can reimburse them for their entire purchase.

### ((jaclyn)) a youtube star known for video pranks says he was booted off a delta flight for speaking arabic.

Adam saleh tweeted a video of himself and a friend about to be taken off the new york-bound plane at london's heathrow airport.

He says they were removed after passengers complained they felt uncomfortable when he spoke to his mother on the phone in arabic before take-off.

Delta says there will be a full review.

### ((jaclyn)) uber has temporarily put its ((jaclyn)) uber has temporarily put its self-driving program in california on hold.

The state's department of motor vehicles revoked registrations for the test vehicles this week, saying the cars were not properly marked as test vehicles.

Uber says it's still committed to the program, and just has to find a new place to deploy the vehicles.

The d-m-v says its willing to work with uber to get the program up and running again.

### ((jaclyn)) merry chris-mizzle everybody recently, an alabama woman got a secret santa gift through reddit from famed rapper and t-v personality snoop dogg.

She found a package on her porch with a card -- signed by snoop himself, along with a snoop dogg shirt, slippers, a drone, socks... ...and despite snoop's reputation, the only leaves he sent... was green tea.

### ((jaclyn)) rogue one: a star wars story" will go up against new movies during the holiday week.

Do any of them have what it takes to defeat the rebellion?

Video game movie "assassin's creed" starring michael fassbender could bring in 30 million dollars during the holiday period.

The romance-in- space of "passengers" is on course to a 45 million dollar opening.

A 65 to 70 million dollar debut is expected for "sing," but that won't be enough to take down "rogue one" from the top spot.

The "star wars" spin off will make 125 million during the holiday window.

### ((marissa)) ((chris)) thank you very much jackee we'll be back with